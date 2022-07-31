ST. LOUIS – CBC is set to gather in prayer for upcoming graduate Matthew Nikolai after he was struck and killed Saturday night.

The prayer service will take place at the CBC High School Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Another prayer service will also be held at a later date for the Class of 2023. The CBC High School Twitter page shared a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share with our CBC High School community the news of the tragic loss of rising senior Matthew Nikolai. As our community grieves together, our prayers, support, and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time.”

Nikolai was a third-generation CBC cadet. His father, uncle, and grandfather attended CBC. His brother is currently a student at the high school. Nikolai was involved in the Computer Science Honor Society, ESports, CBC’s Brothers In Harmony, as well as the CBC STEM Academy.