CDC changes wastewater Covid testing information due to system glitch

This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine, Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters. The pond where the leak was discovered is at the old Piney Point phosphate mine, sitting in a stack of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you looked at the CDC website earlier today, you may have been worried to see the agency reporting a significant spike in covid levels in wastewater testing in the midwest, including the state of Missouri. Fox 2 News/Eleven Medical Reporter, Dan Gray tells us the lead scientist who does the wastewater testing in Missouri disagrees and suspects there may have been a glitch in the way the CDC interprets the numbers.



The CDC Covid Tracker Map shows clusters of areas in the St. Louis area where covid levels in wastewater increased more than 100 percent from February 15 to March 1. That information is in direct contrast to the numbers from the lead scientist who heads up the lab where Missouri wastewater is tested.



“Yeah, I think there’s a glitch somewhere,” said Dr. March Johnson with the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia. He says covid-19 levels in wastewater have been dropping significantly in the St. Louis area and throughout Missouri, and are at their lowest levels since April of last year.



“The omicron wave really worked its way through the population and now almost everyone is either vaccinated or has been infected so the infections are going way down,” said Johnson.

Dr. Johnson says covid is still present in very low levels in many areas throughout the state, but the Omicron variant no longer is a threat. Johnson said, “Covid is never going to leave, hopefully it will become just less and less pathogenic. It’s just going to hopefully diminish to the point of where we think of it as another version of the common cold.”

Dr. Johnson was puzzled when he read that CDC website reported spikes in covid levels in the midwest. He says the CDC is using information that he sent the agency…and data from other states.



“To be clear they aren’t doing measurements in Missouri they are collecting our data, putting it on their dashboard and I think some wires got crossed, so we’re looking into figuring out why that is. If you look at the Missouri wastewater dashboard that is a more accurate picture of what’s really going on,” said Johnson.

Dr. Johnson says he contacted the CDC to clear up the confusion and the agency has updated its website.