ST. LOUIS – CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will visit St. Louis Thursday morning. She will be at the Washington University School of Medicine to discuss the pandemic.

This is a virtual event geared toward faculty, students, and medical trainees, but it is also available to the public. The school said if you miss the live stream. They will post it on YouTube Friday. Click here to watch the event live at 8 a.m.

Walensky graduated from Washington University in 1991.