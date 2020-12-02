Cedar Hill man sentenced for operating mushroom lab, meth possession

ST. LOUIS – A 32-year-old Cedar Hill, Missouri will spend more than seven years in federal prison after admitting to running a mushroom grow lab and other drug charges.

According to court documents, investigators from the FBI, USPIS, and Jefferson County Drug Task Force received information in 2019 that Shawn Tepen was distributing methamphetamine and other narcotics. In May of that year, Tepen was identified as receiving a large number of suspected drugs shipped to his home.

On Sept. 3, 2019, authorities learned Tepen would be receiving a parcel containing meth.

On Sept. 6, they located a package addressed to Tepen’s Cedar Hill address with a Los Angeles return address. A K-9 sniffed the package and indicated to law enforcement the presence of drugs. Investigators searched the package and found 4 pounds and 7.8 ounces of a crystalline substance later determined to be meth.

On Sept. 9, an undercover postal investigator conducted a controlled delivery of that package to Tepen’s home. After Tepen picked up the package, authorities went into his home with a search warrant and found a firearm with three magazines, 1,983.7 grams of meth, and a large mushroom grow lab in his basement.

Tepen pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. A federal judge sentenced Tepen to 90 months in prison.