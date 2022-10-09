ST. LOUIS – Families in O’Fallon, Missouri can learn the importance of fire safety in a fun and interactive way.

This is taking place in the Kohl’s parking lot in the shops at Laura Hill.

It will feature fire trucks on display and hands-on demonstrations. The event coincides with National Fire Prevention Week. O’Fallon firefighters and paramedics will also have the chance to share fire safety tips in a family-friendly environment. This is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Other activities include a Kids’ Challenge Course, a bounce house and free snacks.