Celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday today with an ice cream event near you

ST. LOUIS – Happy 200th birthday Missouri! The state is celebrating its bicentennial Tuesday, August 10. Missouri became the 24th state on this day 200 years ago in 1821.

St. Charles was its first Capitol. The city celebrated over the weekend with 19th-century re-enactors.

Governor Mike Parson will celebrate in Jefferson City on Tuesday. That also includes ice cream socials throughout the state.

Several St. Louis attractions are getting in on the celebration with their own ice cream socials. Click here for a full list of the ice cream events happening in the St. Louis area.