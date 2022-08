ST. LOUIS – Celebrating Serb culture in south city.

This weekend Holy Trinity Serbian Church is holding its annual Serbfest. The church has been holding Serbfest on the first weekend of August for nearly 40 years.

Serbfest features traditional Serbian food, music, dancing, and more — It continues Sunday at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

