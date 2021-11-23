Celebrity Alert: Andy Cohen returns to his alma mater to promote latest book

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 18183 — Pictured in this screen grab: Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

CLAYTON, Mo. – Celebrity Andy Cohen is back in St. Louis to spend time with his family and will stop by his alma mater Tuesday night to promote his newest New York Times bestseller.

☀️ good morning!☀️ see you in St. Louis tonight! https://t.co/bRlGgIoBTd — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 23, 2021

Appearing at Clayton High School, Cohen will talk about his latest book, “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.” It’s a collection of inspiring quotes from “the larger-than-life women that defined his life,” according to the book’s description.

The event is presented by Left Bank Books and virtual tickets are still available, which include a copy of the book.

Cohen is known for his late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” on Bravo and for producing “The Real Housewives” franchise. He has won an Emmy and two Peabody Awards for his work and currently lives in New York City.