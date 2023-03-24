ST. LOUIS — Nick Cannon is known as a TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian. He is in St. Louis this weekend to host the 2023 Future Superstar Tour at the Pageant. You can also see him on FOX 2 at noon today. He is co-hosting our lifestyle program, Studio STL, with Chelsea Haynes.

Cannon’s show at the Pageant is Saturday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. We will be watching social media for Nick Cannon sightings around town. Don’t forget to tag @FOX2Now if you’re involved in a celebrity sighting.

The Future Superstar Challenge Tour is looking for and features performances by rising stars of music’s next generation.

“We are coming to each city to inspire the youth in the community by bringing the newest superstars of 2023 while also providing essential tools and strategies for upcoming musicians and aspiring music professionals. I have also created a show around the tour that will feature each artist’s journey and the raw behind-the-scenes of what it’s like being on tour. We are excited to have BET and VIBE as partners because they have always been curators of the culture,” states Nick Cannon.

Find event information and purchase tickets here. Don’t forget to watch Nick Cannon on FOX 2 today from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.