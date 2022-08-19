ST. LOUIS – Clayton-based health insurer Centene has canceled its plans for a headquarters and campus in North Carolina.

The Post-Dispatch reported a spokesperson told them the decision was due to a huge shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of the company’s workforce is either fully remote or following a hybrid model.

Centene has 1,700 employees in North Carolina. Two years ago, former CEO Michael Neidorff complained that St. Louis officials needed to address crime issues and that those jobs in Charlotte could have been here.