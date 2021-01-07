CenterPointe Hospital health care workers receive first dose of COVID vaccine

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – CenterPointe Hospital, a mental and depression facility in St. Charles, was hit hard in April by the pandemic. However, hundreds of health care workers were happy to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday.

In late March, a total of 28 staff and four patients tested positive for COVID at the hospital.

The facility tested 70 people in total, even those who weren’t showing symptoms to make sure they identified everyone with the virus.

Since then, the facility has made dramatic changes.

“We are excited we work very hard, our team corporate and local level to make sure we have the vaccine so our staff can continue to be safe be more assured that they will be safe and the patients safe,” CEO of the hospital Scott Williams said.

The staff members began receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccination Wednesday.

ReVa Faber, a program manager for the hospital, was one of the first employees to roll up her sleeve.

“Yes, I’m excited it’s a great opportunity to help slow the spread,” Faber said. “I’m glad to be a part of this health care community, to be able to continue to serve our patients, and I think it’s important we do our part and do what we can to help combat this pandemic.”

Kathryn McDaniel has been a nurse for 30 years. After receiving the vaccination, she held a sign along with other staff members that read,” I get to do my part to stop the spread.”

The facility will vaccinate a total of 200 staff members.