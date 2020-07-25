Central County Fire and Rescue offering free PTSD counseling to citizens involved in traumatic events

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Military service members and first responders witness horrible incidents while on the job. Many will take advantage of counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder. A local fire department is now offering similar counseling to citizens.

Back in June, two people were rescued from a burning home in St. Charles County. Four citizens rushed into home and pulled the people out. Fire officials said it was overwhelming emotionally for the four rescuers.

“We’re reaching out to those individuals that, in service to their community, are placing themselves in harm’s way or traumatic situation,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Meinershagen, Central County Fire and Rescue.

Experts say the first 48 hours are crucial for people who suffer trauma to get some help. The fire department is offering free PTSD counseling to citizens involved in tragic events.

“What happened, what they saw was traumatic and what they did was traumatic,” Meinershagen said.

It’s the same mental health treatment emergency responders have had for years.

“We feel there is a true need for PTSD treatment and awareness,” said Captain David Maupin, Central County Fire and Rescue.

At fires and car crashes, first responders will often notice the blank stare in citizens’ faces who helped try to save lives. It’s one of the indicators those folks may need counseling.

“They need to get that treatment and the ability to start healing,” Maupin said.

Central County is one of the first fire districts in the St. Louis area to have such a program, which is funded by donations.