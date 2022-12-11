BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.

According to a post on the Missouri Missing Facebook page, Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Sunday, Dec. 4, from her family’s home in Ashland.

Dubes is 15 years of age, stands approximately 5’4” tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimpled cheeks.

The family says Emilee does not have her phone with her.

The family believes she could be in the Fulton area, and is being held against her will.

However, in an interview with KOMU in Columbia, a spokesman for the Ashland Police Department said investigators do not have credible information to believe the girl is in danger.

The family is offering a reward for information leading to her safe return.

Anyone with information on Dubes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department’s Joint Communications Unit at 573-442-6131, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Unit at 573-526-6178, or 911 to reach your local law enforcement agency