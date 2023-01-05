ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public School District announced on Thursday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will resume in-person classes on Jan. 17. Students will have half days for two weeks starting on Jan. 18.

In-person classes were scheduled to start on Jan. 9, but it was postponed due to construction delays. According to a district spokesperson, virtual learning is still an option for those who require it. Counselors will be available for students

In October, a gunman shot and killed student Alexzandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61. Several others were injured in the incident. The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, located at South Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured footage of many students, teachers, and staff running from the building to safety.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack said the shooter forced his way into the building with 600 rounds of ammo. Officers arrived at the school just minutes after receiving a call. Sack said the officers located the suspect, and both sides exchanged gunfire. The shooter was struck and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sack identified the gunman as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, a former graduate from CVPA. Police said Harris was carrying an AR-15 style rifle. He said no officers were injured in the confrontation.

St. Louis communities had come together a week after the shooting incident to mourn the loss of the two victims. It was a time for grieving and healing as many showed support for the CVPA community.

The district stated that the plans for the return date can change based on the repairs.