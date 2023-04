ST. LOUIS – Someone broke into a building near the Central West End that houses multiple charities.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at the building on union Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a window open which went to a room containing boxes labeled “toys for tots.”

That building is also home to the Demetrius Johnson Foundation. Police have not said if the thieves got away with anything.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.