ST. LOUIS – Looking for the best brunch in St. Louis? A new study suggests there’s one standout favorite in the Gateway City.

Brasserie by Niche, located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, was recognized as one of the “Top 100 Brunch Spots” in the United States by OpenTable. The online restaurant-reservation service company reviews eateries all around the nation to create several Top 100 food lists.

“Very nice French bistro in CWE. Good central location. Particularly nice if it is nice outside and you can eat outdoors. We had excellent service. Able to bring small dog because ate outside. Tables are on the sidewalk outside. Wish they had beer on tap, but only have bottled beer. Good cocktails,” said one review of the restaurant via OpenTable.com.

Brasserie by Niche specializes in French food dishes and offers brunch specials on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 4580 Laclede Avenue.

California had 17 of the 100 restaurants on OpenTable’s latest list. Brasserie by Niche was the only Missouri restaurant recognized in the list.