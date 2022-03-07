Central West End reacts to lifted St. Louis City mask mandate

ST. LOUIS – The mask mandate was officially lifted Sunday in St. Louis City. The Central West End was alive with movement as people could make the decision to wear a mask inside, or not.

“I think it’s their own decision. If you want to, if you don’t, because they’ve lifted the mask mandate,” Brianna Barnes said.

Barnes said she believes people should have been given the choice all along.

At seven months pregnant and expecting her firstborn, she still wears a mask inside.

“If I were to catch it, it’s like 10 times worse than the average person catching it, you know, because I have to worry about me and my fetus sack,” she said.

Andrew Hagopian was in St. Louis from Edwardsville, and like Barnes, he’s going to keep wearing his mask for his family.

“Once our family members are kind of beyond their current conditions, then we’ll be you at that point,” Halopian said.

Halopian also thinks it’s a personal choice.

“For us, we’re wearing one regardless. Not against or for the masking, so honestly, I’m in the middle when it comes to that,” he said.

Carlos Gonzalez agrees. he was on the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma on a tour with his band.

“If there’s a mask mandate that’s lifted, we’ll always try to like you know protect ourselves inside and wear masks to do our part. But at the same time if others, you know, chose they don’t want to do that, that’s their personal choice,” Gonzalez said.

He’s glad to see people smiling again.

“It is kind of nice to get back out on the road and to see a return to normalcy if you will,” Gonzalez said.