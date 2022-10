ST. LOUIS – A Central West End restaurant was broken into early Monday morning.

Police said at about 3 a.m., the front windows of Brasserie By Niche were smashed. It is unknown at this time if anything was taken. It is also unknown if any suspects have been taken into custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene as police dusted for fingerprints. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.