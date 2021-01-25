Child dies at hospital following Central West End double shooting

ST. LOUIS – A double shooting in the Central West End claimed the lives of a child and adult.

The shooting took place Sunday at 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue.

St. Louis police said the second victim in the shooting, a man between 25 and 35 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. Investigators said the child was between the ages of 5 and 7.

Police said the victims were in a car when the shooting occurred.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.