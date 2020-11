ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for two men who robbed a Central West End restaurant at gunpoint overnight.

At about 11:00 p.m. a man ordered some food at the Wing Stop on Lindell Boulevard but became angry when he was told he needed to wait outside for his food. After picking up his order, the manager says the customer returned with another man, pulled out a gun, and demanded the cash from the store.

No one was hurt.

