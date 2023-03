ST. LOUIS – Governor Mike Parson comes to St. Louis on Thursday to ceremonially sign the bill giving state workers a pay raise.

The 8.7% percent raise is the largest in Missouri’s history. Thursday’s ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. in the Wainwright State Office Building.

The governor will also hold ceremonial signings Thursday in Springfield and Branson. He’s already held ceremonies in Jefferson City, Fulton, Cape Girardeau, St. Joseph and Hannibal.