Ceremony held for new commander at Scott Air Force Base

St. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A ceremony for a new commander of the 375th Mobility Wing recently took place at Scott Air Force Base.

Col. Christopher M. Robinson took over as commander of the wing. He served at the air force base five years ago.



“My family and I are thrilled to be back at Scott Air Force Base,” Robinson said.



The air force base is not like many other military installations. It’s small, but home to more generals than other military installations, except for the Pentagon.

If something or someone needs to get anywhere in the world, people at the Scott Air Force Base make it happen.



“This local community is the most supportive I’ve seen anywhere,” Robinson said.



According to Mark Kern, Scott Air Force Base is in the DNA of everyone who lives in St. Clair County, as it is the biggest area employer and a huge economic engine.



“The impact at Scott Air Force Base is $2.5 billion on our local economy,” Kern said, where approximatley “13,000 people a day work.”

The air force base was established more than 100 years ago and each year, it has grown stronger.

“This base has such a historic and cherished relationship with the surrounding community,” Col. Jeremiah Scot Heathman said.