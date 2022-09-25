CHESTERFIELD, Mo.- The Chabad of Chesterfield will be offering its annual six-course community Rosh Hashana dinner Sunday night.

This will follow the conclusion of the services at the Hilton Garden Inn there in Chesterfield. The evening promises to provide meaningful inspiration, lively singing, and good company. All while enjoying a delicious gourmet dinner. Leave the cooking and prep work to them, so you can truly celebrate in the traditional holiday spirit with the feeling of community and togetherness.

Dinner costs $60 per person. However, the services are free to attend.