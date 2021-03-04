Chair of St. Louis County Police Board resigns

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The chair of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners is stepping down from his position.

In a letter to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, William Ray Price Jr. said he was resigning immediately for personal reasons.

“It has been an honor to serve on the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners… However, I have decided that my service should end,” he wrote.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Price said he was not asked to resign but decided on his own it was time for his 1½-year tenure on the board to end.

Price thanked his fellow commissioners and members of the department. He added that recent studies on policing equity have laid out a roadmap to improve the department.