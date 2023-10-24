ST. LOUIS – Thank you to our viewers for sending in their decked-out, spooky front yards and porches. The arrival of Halloween night is upon us, and we have loved seeing your decorated homes this season.

From the orange and purple lights to the Halloween inflatables standing tall, this Halloween season is a sight to see from Rolla to west-central Illinois, but with rain in sight for the bi-state area through the weekend, any Halloween sightseeing may be limited to your vehicle.

Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast through early next week. Our next cold front is forecast to move in by Friday, making for a chilly weekend across the bi-state area. Afternoon highs and overnight lows look to remain below average from Saturday onward.

If you have plans for trunk-or-treat activity Saturday night, don’t forget the raincoat or umbrella, or both! As well as that jacket.