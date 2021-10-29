Changes coming to notorious stretch of I-70 in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Avila Barbershop in Wentzville opened its doors three months ago. The owner, Dominic Avila, chose the area because of its population growth.

He’s excited about the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) $38.5 million project aimed at improving a section of Interstate 70 known for traffic slowdowns.

“More of our clients will be here on time,” Avila said.

He schedules additional time between appointments because clients are frequently delayed by traffic.

“This will be good news for us,” he said.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has been pushing for the improvements to that stretch of I-70, from Wentzville Parkway to Route Z, for years.

“It’s a parking lot somedays,” he said.

Earlier this week, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments formally approved funding for the MoDOT project.

“You’ve got five lanes of interstate traffic coming together there and the having to squeeze into two lanes,” he said.

The project will create four lanes of traffic in each direction and straighten part of a bend where delays and accidents are common.

Ehlmann said the improvements will help improve safety, allow commuters to spend less time on the road, and attract more business to the area.

“I think it’s a big deal for the entire region,” he said.

Ehlmann said many logistics and transportation-related companies in the area rely on that stretch of I-70.

Scott Moore is one of the barbers at Avila’s barbershop. He expects the project will eventually give him more time to spend with his family.

“I leave about 45 minutes early to get here every day,” he said.

The work is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023.