Chanterelle mushroom season is here in Missouri

ST. LOUIS– It’s time for Chanterelle mushrooms in Missouri. Now through August, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says the chanterelles can be found in the same habitat that morels are found. Those locations are on the ground in hardwood forests.

The MDC also says take note of where you spot them, they will appear annually.

The mushrooms are good for eating. If you pick too many, the MDC says you can preserve the extra ones by sauteing, then freezing them.

You can learn more on the MDC site here.