ST. LOUIS – Chanterelle mushrooms have started popping up around Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said hunters can search for them from now through August. They can be found in the grass or in leaf litter in hardwood forests. They are most often found in moist woodlands and river bottoms.

Most of these mushrooms are yellow or bright orange. There is one kind of chanterelle called the black trumpet and it is brownish black. The fresh ones have a “fruity fragrance,” according to the MDC. They also are “nearly smooth underneath” the cap.

Morel mushroom hunting is also popular in Missouri. That takes place in late March and goes until early May.