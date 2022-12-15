ST. LOUIS – Exclusive video from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured a high-speed St. Louis police pursuit of a murder suspect around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.

The video shows the suspect getting out of a grey Chevy Tahoe and surrendering to police.

Before all of that, the suspect was speeding through a Lemay neighborhood. He threw a handgun from his vehicle on Meadow Avenue near Ripa, just down the block form Hancock Place Middle and High Schools.

Hancock Place Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carl told FOX 2 the district was notified of the approaching pursuit. He saw it pass by. The district was in “lock-in” status for about 30 minutes, meaning that close to 1,400 students and staff were not allowed to leave their buildings.

A couple of workers had just pulled into the neighborhood to install a home security system. The pursuit came at them so quickly, there was no place to run for cover.

“Right when we’re about ready to get out of the car, here comes a Tahoe, 100 mph, coming right at us, with 10 police cars behind him,” said Kent Keiser. “He throws the gun out right in front of us, lands underneath the car. Four cops converge on that. The rest of them chase him. It’s not 30 seconds later, he goes down the block, and here he comes around again!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s kind of sad. I don’t know what the answer is,” nearby homeowner Rick Eckert. “Hopefully, somebody finds it out.”

The suspect was wanted for a shooting at Gasconade and California in south St. Louis on Nov. 30, police claim. The victim in that shooting was found dead in the street. He’d been shot in the face.

Police did not release the suspect’s name Thursday. There was no word on the formal filing of charges.