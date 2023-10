ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County is hosting an open house for its youth career program.

‘Charge’ is designed to help young adults overcome social, economic, educational, or health-related barriers to jobs. It’s for people ages 16 to 24.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the St. Charles County Department of Workforce and Business Development.