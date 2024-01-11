FESTUS, Mo. – There are new developments in the case of a Jefferson County man accused of causing the crash that killed his wife.

Former Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, 29-year-old Colby McCreary, was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and DWI. The one-car crash happened on April 30 of last year.

Festus police say witnesses saw McCreary’s vehicle drift off the interstate and overturn. McCreary and his wife were both ejected.

The highway patrol reports McCreary was driving 87 miles per hour with a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit. The charges against him are now amended to only driving while intoxicated.

McCeary has another court hearing this Wednesday.