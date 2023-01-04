ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a woman accused of threatening and attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman last month.

Brandon Bosley, a 3rd Ward Alderman for St. Louis City, shared a livestream on his personal Facebook account on Dec. 22, claiming he was the victim of a robbery attempt. The incident happened amid subzero temperatures, and gunfire later followed in the area.

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a woman who was previously charged with one count of attempted robbery and one count of armed criminal action in the investigation.

Authorities are still investigating what happened that night, though have not yet issued any further charges, a spokesperson from the circuit attorney’s office tells FOX 2.

Investigators say Bosley was reportedly walking to his vehicle when a 40-year-old woman reportedly approached him and announced her intent to steal his vehicle. Bosley refused to give up his keys, leading the woman to walk towards a white sedan.

After that, someone fired shots from that vehicle. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Bosley shared a video to his personal Facebook page shortly after the attempted robbery, showing a tense exchange with the woman he accused in the situation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate the case.