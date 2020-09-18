Charges dropped against East St. Louis Louis man in Black Jack murder case

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — First-degree murder charges have been dropped for a man accused in a St. Louis County homicide, with police citing new evidence in the case.

Zcore Hester-Henderson of East St. Louis, Illinois, was charged last week in the Aug. 12 shooting death of 37-year-old Derrick Bunting.

Bunting was killed in a parking lot near his apartment complex in the town of Black Jack.

Police say Hester-Henderson is no longer considered a suspect and has been released from custody, but did not elaborate on what new evidence has emerged.

