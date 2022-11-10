ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charges have been dropped against a former Lindbergh High School teacher who was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Grant Gaumer in June 2022 with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Those charges were dropped on Nov. 10.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said, “Further investigation turned up evidence that did not support the allegations, so we dismissed the charges.”

Gaumer lost his job as a result of the arrest and charges.