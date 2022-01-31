Charges dropped in murder, related shooting at Saint Louis Galleria

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Citing video evidence available now that was not there at the time the case was originally charged, St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday dropped second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the man originally charged. They confirmed that the case against the same man for a related shooting had also been dropped by the court.

When police arrived at the Saint Louis Galleria on July 23, 2020, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan Steed on the first floor of the mall near the northwest entrance. He had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaron Lemmitt, then 18, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation between two groups of people near a second-floor escalator. Investigators say three to four people involved in the shooting ran out of the mall near Dillards.

A gun matching the one used in the shooting was found in the parking lot that Lemmitt ran through to get away, police said.

But St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Monday that “newly available” surveillance footage had “unmistakable evidence” that Steed started the confrontation by rushing at Lemmitt on the escalator, and that prosecutors were ready to call witnesses who said Steed produced the gun used in the shooting.

“On January 31, 2022, in view of the totality of this evidence – in particular, the video evidence not available when charges were issued – we decided that Lemmitt acted in self-defense in shooting Steed and should not be prosecuted for second-degree murder or the accompanying count of armed criminal action,” Bell said in a statement.

Lemmitt was charged with another shooting related to the same incident, but Bell’s office confirmed Monday that the court dismissed those charges because the victim is not cooperating with authorities.