KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A woman faces criminal charges after an assault on another woman who was walking her dog over the weekend in Kirkwood.

Police say it happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Barberry Lane. The victim says she was assaulted by an unknown woman while she walked her dog. The victim was not seriously hurt, and the suspect got away from the area before police arrived.

Later in the day, police followed up on a report of a suspicious woman walking around the Taman Ct. neighborhood. Police say it was the same female suspect from Barberry Lane.

Kirkwood police say the suspect was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional details on the investigation are limited at this time.