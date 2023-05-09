ST. LOUIS – Two weeks after St. Louis police discovered a body wrapped in plastic in a north city neighborhood, a 25-year-old man is facing murder charges.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the body of Michael Finocchiaro was found on the morning of April 24.

Officers were summoned to the 1500 block of North 10th Street just before 7:50 a.m. They found Finocchiaro had been killed and wrapped in plastic. He was 62.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office determined Finocchiaro died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Homicide detectives eventually arrested Antonio Mosley in connection with Fonocchiaro’s death. Police did not provide a possible motive or additional details about the crime.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Mosley with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. Mosley remains jailed without bond.