ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man faces criminal charges after he allegedly led St. Charles County officers on a chase with a vehicle stolen from the state of Nevada.

Prosecutors have charged Kameron Dunn, 26, with four felonies and one misdemeanor amid the investigation. Authorities credit a FLOCK camera in Lake St. Louis for aiding in the arrest.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, a chase late Friday ended up with Dunn striking a police vehicle, nearly striking pedestrians and traveling nearly triple the speed limit in a 35 mph zone. Dunn reportedly crossed “solid yellow lines” at one county intersection “while pedestrians were walking northbound,” per court documents.

Investigators say Dunn was driving a passenger and his two-year-old son. Authorities also found him in possession of a gun stolen from the Las Vegas area.

Per court documents, officers with the St. Charles County Police Department and O’Fallon Police Department attempted a traffic stop near Bent Oak Apartments just moments before the chase. Investigators say spike strips brought the vehicle to a stop near Lake St. Louis.

Court documents indicate that Dunn was a convicted felon elsewhere, describing him as a “career criminal” with connections to Nevada and Florida.

Dunn was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child in this case. He is currently jailed in St. Charles County with a bond hearing scheduled for Dec. 6, per Missouri court records.