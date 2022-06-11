MANCHESTER, Mo. – Prosecutors have filed charges after a shoplifting suspect reportedly struck a patrol car Wednesday afternoon in Manchester.

Charles Thomas, 33, is charged with resisting arrest, stealing, assault and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The situation unfolded just before 2 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a shoplifting call at the Kohl’s store in the 14000 block of Andersohn Drive in Manchester. Officers tried to stop two suspects near the store before they entered a vehicle and struck a patrol car.



The suspects took off from the scene and struck another vehicle near Sulphur Spring and Manchester roads. The suspects then got out of the car and led police on a brief foot chase before they were taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators say, prior to the crashes, Thomas and another woman took off with more than $1,000 worth of perfume and cologne. Thomas and the other suspect were reportedly connected with out-of-state investigations and Thomas also has multiple pending felony cases.