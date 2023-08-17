ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Stephon Gilkey, 21, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a probable cause statement, the shooting stemmed from a covert drug operation in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. Authorities witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction around 2 p.m., which reportedly happened while Gilkey was inside a vehicle.

Gilkey allegedly drove away from the scene as police approached the vehicle, which also had expired temporary registration. This prompted a brief pursuit around north city, which ended in the 4200 block of Linton Avenue.

Gilkey ran out of the vehicle with a pistol and extended magazine, per the probable cause statement. Three officers followed him briefly on foot and gave verbal commands to drop the weapon.

At one point, Gilkey allegedly turned around and pointed a weapon in the officers’ direction. One of the three officers shot him in the lower body, which ended the foot chase and led to Gilkey’s arrest.

Gilkey was treated at a hospital after being shot and is now behind bars in St. Louis City without bond. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a 32-year-old officer with four years of experience fired shots at Gilkey. A Force Investigation Unit with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.