ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man faces criminal charges in a domestic assault that turned deadly earlier this week and allegedly violated an order of protection.

**WARNING – Viewers may find some details of this story disturbing**

Prosecutors have charged Ralph Beck, 22, with first-degree domestic assault and violation of an order of protection in the case. Police say Chala Thompson, 23, was hurt in the assault and later died from her injuries.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Thompson was previously in a romantic relationship with Beck, though ex parte order of protection was issued in May. Before court orders, Thompson said she was sexually assaulted and beaten multiple times.

Police learned Thompson had been assaulted early Thursday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a witness observed Beck walk out of a home carrying a woman who was naked. The woman was later identified as Thompson, per court documents.

Nearly 10 minutes later, police noticed Beck driving erratically, and he hit a truck in front of the Berkeley police station. Officers stopped him, and found Thompson naked and with bruises in the front seat, per court documents.

Police say Beck made several inconsistent statements about Thompson’s condition and where he was driving from. After that, Thompson was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced deceased.

An initial autopsy did not determine Thompson’s cause of death, though a medical examiner is waiting on tests over her bruises and lungs. Per court documents, the medical examiner determined that bruising was caused by blunt force trauma.

While investigating, police checked Beck’s home and found a bloody mattress and multiple extension cords scattered. Police say Thompson’s injuries were consistent with ones that could have involved extension cords.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this brutal violence,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on the case. “My office is resolved to collaborate with our partners to end the culture of violence against women and girls in St. Louis County. The victim in this case deserved more than accountability after this violence occurred. She deserved the safety that she sought with the order of protection. I want people to feel confident that their local law enforcement will work to protect them from violence.”

Beck is jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bond. No court dates have been set on his case as of Friday.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are leading this investigation.