Charges filed in Berkeley murder investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place last month in Berkeley.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the killing took place on the evening of Wednesday, March 25. A Berkeley police officer was on patrol in the 6500 block of Jonas Place around 9:30 p.m. when he observed a man lying in the street.

Additional officers were called to the scene and it was discovered the victim, 31-year-old Dennis Mclin, was suffering from a gunshot wound. McIin was rushed to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Berkeley Police Department asked for county police assistance on the investigation.

Danny Jackson

Granda said detectives obtained surveillance video showing Danny Jackson and two other persons shooting and robbing McIin.

McIin and Jackson’s cellphones were simultaneously pinging before and after the shooting, Granda said. Jackson denied being at the scene of the crime but police found him in possession of the victim’s phone.

Prosecutors charged Jackson with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond.