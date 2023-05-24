ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has filed charges in connection with a recent fatal shooting in the Central West End.
According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 12:20 a.m. on May 23, at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of West Pine Boulevard.
Police found the victim, Nichalaus Kaznoch, lying on a common hallway floor inside the building, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Kaznoch was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 39.
The suspected gunman, identified as Kevin Smallwood, was taken into custody at the scene, Caldwell said. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.
Smallwood, 23, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.