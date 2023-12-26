ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has filed charges in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide on the city’s northside.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Lillian Avenue, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police found the victim, an unidentified man in his 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV. Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified a suspect, Angelo McNeal, and took him into custody.

Prosecutors charged McNeal, 51, with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, shooting a firearm at/from a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action. McNeal remains jailed without bond.