CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a man in connection with last Friday’s shooting at a Creve Coeur shopping center.

According to Captain Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. outside a pizza parlor in the 12500 block of Olive Boulevard.

The shooter and victim, who were acquaintances, met at the pizza parlor and got into a dispute outside the business, which led to the shooting.

The 34-year-old victim, 34, ran across the street and into a grocery store to seek help. That person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. No one was else was injured in the shooting.

On Sunday, police identified the shooter as 30-year-old Azar Thompson of Granite City. He’s described as a Black man, approximately six-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and short dreads. His last known address was in Granite City, Illinois.

Police said Thompson is known to drive a bright blue 2013 Dodge Dart, with Illinois license plate DR30287.

Prosecutors have charged Thompson with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and property damage.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.