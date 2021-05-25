Charges filed in decades-old rape case

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 49-year-old St. Louis County man is behind bars following his arrest in a decades-old rape case.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the rape occurred around 4 a.m. on September 30, 1989.

The victim, then 29 years of age, was walking to walk in the 2200 block of Hudson Road when she was attacked and threatened with a gun. She was taken to a nearby carport where she was assaulted and raped.

The victim did not know her assailant and reported the rape to police.

The case went cold until technological advances allowed investigators to test evidence.

Authorities tested the victim’s underwear and identified the suspect from a DNA match via the CODIS database.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s issued a warrant for Quincy Smith’s arrest on Jan. 11, 2021, for one count of forcible rape.

US Marshals assisted county police in arresting Smith on April 28.

Smith remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Smith was 18 years of age at the time of the crime. The victim is now 61 years-old, Granda said.

Quincy Smith