ST. LOUIS – One man was arrested and charged last week in connection with a pair of shootings in a downtown St. Louis parking garage.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, both crimes occurred in the St. Louis Convention Center Hotel Garage, located in the 400 block of North 9th Street.

The first shooting happened on May 3 just after 6 p.m., Wall said. Officers found Latatia Stewart lying on the ground next to her vehicle with gunshot wounds to her chest and side. EMS pronounced Stewart dead at the scene. She was 56.

The second shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on May 4. Wall said police were on foot patrol near North 10th and Locust when they heard gunfire coming from the parking garage. The victims, two men in their 30s, flagged the officers down as they were driving themselves to the hospital.

The victims told police they were on the third floor of the parking garage when they were approached by an armed person who began shooting at them. One victim was struck in his forearm, while the other was shot in his midsection and leg.

On Friday, police were patrolling the area when they received a report of someone flashing a gun in the parking garage. Wall said as officers spotted and confronted the suspect, he tried to run away. Police detained the man a short time later.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Deshawn Wilson, 35, with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Wilson is being held without bond.