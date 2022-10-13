ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the Hazelwood Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Elm Grove Avenue and Sunset Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The victims were seated in a Ford F-250 when a person approached the car, pulled out a gun, and opened fire.

The suspected shooter, identified as Freno Daniels, was taken into custody a short time later.

Hazelwood police claim to have video of Daniels committing the crime, and further say he admitted to the shooting during interrogation.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Daniels with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action. Daniels remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.