ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 33-year-old man is now in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond for the shooting deaths of two people.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 on West Florissant Avenue near Buzz Westfall Drive.

The victims, Denetrice Jackson, 30, and Reginald Brandy, 31, were gunned down inside their car.

Police believe Jackson and Brandy were traveling eastbound on West Florissant Avenue when an unknown person opened fire on their vehicle. Surveillance cameras showed a dark SUV in the area before and after the shooting.

Investigators used the plate number on the SUV and tracked down the owner, who was Brandy’s former girlfriend. She informed police that Davon Reid had been driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police claim to have searched the SUV and found shell casings that matched those found at the scene of the crime. Panus said officers searched the residence and found a 9mm magazine in Reid’s bedside table.

In addition, Reid’s phone was in the area at the time of the murder, Panus said. Reid was arrested.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Reid with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.