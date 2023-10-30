MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A Town and Country man is charged in connection with a homicide outside a Maplewood apartment building.

According to Corporal Dustin Hoskins, a spokesman for the Maplewood Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Police found a male victim, Terron Vales, in the courtyard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Vales was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He was 32.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Maplewood police contacted the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to assist in the investigation.

On Monday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an at-large warrant for Justin Vance on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Vance, 18, is not in police custody.

Anyone with information on Vance’s whereabouts is asked to call the Major Case Squad or the Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000.